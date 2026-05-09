AS Roma could sell Donyell Malen amid Newcastle United links

AS Roma could sell Donyell Malen in the summer if they do not make it to the Champions League, with Newcastle United reportedly interested.

Donyell Malen has been a star attraction in the Italian capital following his stellar six-month spell on loan from Aston Villa. Roma are expected to trigger the £25 million buy option to seal a permanent move in the summer, but without Champions League qualification, they could potentially look to sell him for a substantial profit, as reported by Football Insider.

Donyell Malen has been a sensational signing that Roma made in the January window, as they agreed to sign him on loan from Aston Villa. Incidentally, the Italians had another Villa star, Leon Bailey, on loan, who has since returned to Birmingham, as the Dutchman went the other way.

Malen has hit the ground running at Roma, scoring 11 times in 15 appearances, which has helped the team challenge for a top-four place. Currently, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are a point behind Juventus, who are fourth heading into the weekend.

Roma are widely expected to trigger the £25 million buy option in Malen’s deal, which could see them sign him permanently. While they are extremely happy with his performances and there is a willingness to continue the association, there is also the element of a quickfire sale of the in-form Serie A star if Roma fails to make it to the Champions League.

There are some teams keeping close tabs on his situation ahead of the summer from the Premier League, which has piqued Roma’s interest in making a decision on his future. Without Champions League football, there could be an impact on their finances, as Roma will sell him if they are guaranteed to make a substantial profit by doing so.

Newcastle United to Chase Donyell Malen?

Juventus are one of the teams keen, and Roma may not look to sell him to their direct rivals, which does open the door for Newcastle United. Eddie Howe could continue at the club, as he might once again look for a new striker after the underwhelming performances of Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade, despite the money spent on their acquisitions.

Malen could be a good bet from a Newcastle United perspective, with the in-form Serie A star also able to play out wide. Any move will depend on Roma’s asking price, as things are out of Aston Villa’s hands due to the buy option in his loan deal, and the Magpies could potentially put forward an offer for Roma’s consideration.