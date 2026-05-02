Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United tracking Donyell Malen situation

Aston Villa misfit Donyell Malen has rediscovered his form and confidence during his loan spell at AS Roma, attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Donyell Malen has impressed in Italy with 11 goals in 14 league matches for AS Roma, a remarkable turnaround from his disappointing spell in the Premier League. His performance has naturally caught the attention of three major English clubs seeking attacking reinforcements.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Malen carries a valuation of €25 million. AS Roma will complete a permanent move for that fee this summer, though the Italian club may seek significantly more when selling him to a Premier League rival.

The Netherlands international’s ability to play as a centre-forward or on either flank adds considerable value to his profile. His asking price, provided he completes a permanent move to AS Roma as expected, represents reasonable value for a player performing at this level.

A superb addition for Chelsea’s attacking woes

Chelsea signed Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer, but both players have underperformed this season. The Blues require quality on the flanks and a credible alternative to Liam Delap, with those summer arrivals facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Malen would address this need directly, having already proven his capability in English football during previous spells. His current form suggests he has learned from his earlier struggles and possesses the maturity to succeed on his return.

Manchester United could significantly benefit from additional quality in attacking depth. A dynamic player with Malen’s skillset would strengthen their squad rotation options. The Red Devils will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season and require a deeper roster to manage fixture congestion and maintain player freshness throughout the campaign.

Newcastle United have heavily relied on Anthony Gordon in the final third, creating a tactical vulnerability. The Magpies would benefit from additional attacking options to support their primary threat. For Malen, joining Newcastle would offer a genuine pathway to consistent playing time and the opportunity to establish himself as a key figure in their attacking system.

At €25 million, the Dutch forward represents excellent value for a club of AS Roma’s ambitions. However, it is unclear if Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are ready to pay a higher fee to the Serie A giants this summer.