Newcastle United make approach for Luis Suarez, price tag revealed

Newcastle United have continued to ask about Luis Suarez ahead of the summer, with Sporting CP set to demand his release clause.

Luis Suarez has made a significant mark at Sporting CP with his goalscoring performances, as a few teams are eager to explore a move in the summer. Newcastle United are one of the keenest suitors around, as Correio da Manha via Sport Witness reports that the Portuguese side will demand his €80 million release clause to sell the Colombian striker.

Newcastle United have had a terrible season on all fronts, as they are now expected to completely miss out on European football next term. One of the big issues has been their lack of goals despite spending heavily on the signings of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

The former could push for an exit after his unsettled season at St. James’ Park, while the jury’s out on Wissa following his big-money move from Brentford, yielding only a single league goal this season. Hence, Eddie Howe is on the lookout for a new striker who could bring a different style to the frontline, as a few names are being discussed.

The Magpies were expected to step up interest in Luis Suarez, the Sporting CP striker, who has amassed 44 goal contributions in his debut season in Portugal. While his exploits could not lead to a third consecutive Liga title, Sporting CP are widely expected to have a big interest in the 28-year-old Colombian striker.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has now set Suarez’s €80 million release clause as the marker if clubs want to sign the South American attacker. Newcastle United have seemingly approached for the striker, but they may be directed towards that figure, especially knowing they spent heavily on new forwards last summer.

Is Suarez the right fit for Newcastle United?

Suarez could potentially experience a similar season to former Sporting star Viktor Gyökeres when landing in England, but he could prove effective for a team like Newcastle United. He may not replicate his form from Portugal in England, but he could be a better goalscorer than their current options. Newcastle United remain linked with other names like Donyell Malen, meaning a new striker is seen as a priority.

Suarez also has Liverpool’s interest, meaning Sporting CP have many reasons to demand a fee close to his €80 million release clause. It is unlikely that Newcastle United will pay out as much, but in negotiations, the Portuguese side can take the higher ground, which would end up benefiting them greatly when it comes to selling Suarez.