Atletico Madrid prefer to sell Julian Alvarez to Arsenal amid player’s Barcelona talks

Arsenal have reportedly received a significant boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, as the Spanish club would prefer to sell the Argentine international outside La Liga rather than to Barcelona.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Julian Alvarez is set to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. While he prefers joining Barcelona, Los Rojiblancos would prefer to sell him to a club outside Spain. This stance provides a genuine boost for Arsenal, who have been actively negotiating to sign the 2022 World Cup winner. The deal carries significant financial weight, with Atletico Madrid demanding a minimum of €120 million.

Alvarez established himself as a standout talent during his time with Manchester City, where he delivered impressive performances despite facing fierce competition from Erling Haaland for starting opportunities. Seeking a more prominent role with greater playing time, he completed his move to Atletico Madrid in summer 2024. The transition has proven transformative, allowing him to flourish as the focal point of their attacking play.

The Argentine has delivered exceptional numbers this season, recording 19 goals and 9 assists across 47 appearances. These statistics underscore why he has become one of the Colchoneros’ standout performers, with his contributions directly contributing to Atletico’s impressive campaign that has seen them reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Arsenal.

Despite having four years remaining on his Atletico Madrid contract, Alvarez and his representatives made the decision over Christmas that he was ready to pursue a new challenge. Multiple clubs have entered talks, with Barcelona and Arsenal at the forefront of interested parties. Barcelona remain his stated preference, though his camp has emphasised they wish to avoid a prolonged negotiation process.

The move to Barcelona would see Alvarez serve as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, who is in the twilight of his illustrious career. However, Barcelona’s well-documented financial constraints mean they will struggle to meet Atletico’s €120 million valuation. His camp has engaged intermediaries in ongoing discussions with the Catalan club, though the financial gap represents a significant obstacle.

Arsenal’s chances of signing Alvarez boosted

Arsenal possess the financial capacity to meet Atletico’s demanding valuation, and the recent intelligence that Atletico prefer selling outside Spain strengthens their hand considerably. The Gunners have indicated flexibility regarding Alvarez’s positional preferences, willing to deploy him in his favored center-forward role, a compromise that could prove decisive in negotiations.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone addressed the intensifying interest during his recent pre-match press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Arsneal, acknowledging the situation with measured professionalism.

Simeone said via SkySports, “I’m not inside Julian Alvarez’s head. It’s normal that an extraordinary player like Julian Alvarez is wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona. It’s normal because he’s very good.”

Arsenal’s determination to acquire Alvarez reflects their strategic ambition to reshape their attacking department. They recognize that adding his profile would substantially elevate their attacking threat. Preliminary discussions with his representatives have indicated genuine interest, with Arsenal signaling their willingness to accommodate his positional preferences by offering the number nine shirt as a cornerstone of their proposal.