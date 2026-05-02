Arsenal eyeing Eli Junior Kroupi as Julian Alvarez alternative

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Eli Junior Kroupi as a potential alternative to the rather expensive Julian Alvarez ahead of the summer.

Arsenal are expected to spend big on attackers as Mikel Arteta plans on revamping the setup in the final third. As per Fichajes, Eli Junior Kroupi is seen as a serious target for the Gunners, as the Spanish manager could view the Bournemouth star as a great alternative to the rather expensive Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal may end the season with the Premier League and Champions League titles if all goes to plan, but Mikel Arteta needs to put in some serious work in the squad, especially on the attacking side of things. For starters, the players in the final third have not performed to the expected level, which could see the club spend heavily on improving that side of the squad.

A player who could play as a striker or behind the No. 9 could be high on Arteta’s mind, with Julian Alvarez being linked since February. The Atletico Madrid attacker could be on the move, given the demand in the market, as the Gunners are joined by multiple top clubs in the chase.

However, Atletico Madrid could demand as much as €140 million, which could make it difficult for any of the interested clubs, barring a few, to make a deal happen. Arsenal are not expected to spend as much on a single player, which has taken them towards considering alternatives, as Eli Junior Kroupi is now seen as a viable option for the Argentine’s role.

Arsenal have been interested in Kroupi after being impressed with his performances for Bournemouth in his debut Premier League season. The Frenchman has scored 11 goals for the Cherries, which does make him a talent that Arsenal would like to have on their side.

Will Arsenal pursue Eli Junior Kroupi?

Arsenal are interested in Kroupi, with Arteta already planning a few sales from his current attacking setup. The likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus could leave in a decisive summer window, while new additions could be made. Bournemouth reportedly value the 19-year-old attacker at least at €40 million, but the price could rise significantly higher given the interest from other clubs.

A bidding war would be the most ideal situation as far as Bournemouth are concerned, but Arsenal’s interest could suit Kroupi. The young attacker might be open to leaving if he were to make the move to a bigger club, and at the moment, nothing gets bigger than the Gunners, alongside only a handful of other teams.