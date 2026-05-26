Arsenal ready to step up interest in Julian Alvarez

Premier League champions Arsenal are ready to step up their efforts to sign Atletico Madrid attacking mainstay Julian Alvarez.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Julian Alvarez’s representatives have once again informed Atletico Madrid about their client’s desire to leave the club. This has put Arsenal on alert, and they are now prepared to go all out to sign the Argentine World Cup winner.

The North London club are ready to make an aggressive move to sign the 26-year-old forward, who had already made it clear back in January that he was considering his options ahead of the summer. While he has had a prominent role since joining Atletico in the summer of 2024, Alvarez is ready to part ways in search of a better project.

Since arriving at the Madrid-based club, the Argentine international has 49 goals and 17 assists in his 106 outings. 29 of those goal contributions have come in the recently concluded campaign.

While he prefers playing as a number nine, he is capable enough to feature anywhere in attack. Alvarez loves dropping deep and linking up with others; he tends to drift wide when needed and is clinical in front of the goal.

His qualities and versatility have put him on the radar of a number of top clubs, and Arsenal are one of them. While the Arsenal made a big investment to sign Viktor Gyokeres last summer, and it has worked wonders for them as they have won the Premier League and are in the Champions League final, the Gunners are still looking for another world-class striker heading into the summer.

Arsenal could go the distance to sign Alvarez

Mikel Arteta wants to significantly bolster his attack. He seeks more quality in his offensive rotation, and Alvarez could be an exceptional signing for them. With Gabriel Jesus likely to leave, he could take the Brazilian’s place in the team.

While Atletico were looking to hand him a new deal to reward him for his performances and secure his long-term future, the player is not keen on signing one. He is ready to leave this summer, which is a massive boost for the North London club.

Any potential transfer involving Alvarez will require in excess of £100 million. As a result, securing his services won’t be that straightforward despite the fact that Arsenal have put the foot on the accelerator.

They do seem willing to meet Atletico’s demands, and on top of that, they are actively exploring player-plus-cash proposals to gain an advantage on rival clubs.