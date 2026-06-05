Manchester United optimistic of recouping €30 million for Marcus Rashford from a Premier League club

Manchester United are eager to seek at least €30 million from the sale of Marcus Rashford, as Aston Villa and Tottenham enter the race.

The Marcus Rashford saga promises plenty of twists as Barcelona inches closer to a reported deadline set by Manchester United. With the Catalan club yet to find a resolution to this signing, Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness reports that the Red Devils are eager to recoup at least €30 million from his sale as Aston Villa and Tottenham enter the race.

Marcus Rashford did very well during his loan spell at Barcelona, with 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions in 49 appearances. Earlier reports pointed towards the club making the signing permanent and triggering the €30 million buy option in his loan agreement.

However, the Catalans have since signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, which casts doubts over their intentions with Rashford. Another report claimed Barcelona had abandoned the chase for the Manchester United winger, but that may not be the case after all.

What next for Marcus Rashford?

The report claimed that Barcelona seemingly launched a €15 million offer, which was swiftly rejected by Manchester United. While the British media is yet to report the same, the story from Spain suggests the Red Devils have set a deadline of June 15 for the Catalans to find a resolution, amid suggestions that Manchester United could even reduce the asking price.

Rashford is clearly interested in making his move permanent, although factors outside of his control could end up preventing his desired transfer. This uncertainty has allowed some English sides to show interest in the winger, as Aston Villa and Tottenham enter the race.

Manchester United to sell Rashford to English rivals?

Manchester United are focused on achieving a price closer to the €30 million mark and believe English clubs have the capacity to pay up. Aston Villa had him on a six-month loan spell between January 2025 and June 2025, and Unai Emery wanted to keep him beyond that spell before Rashford chose to join Barcelona.

Tottenham could be an attractive destination, as they might be in a position to pay as much as €30 million to sign Rashford. For now, there are no concrete offers on the table, which could see Manchester United postpone the situation until after the World Cup.