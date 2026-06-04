Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United make approach for Marcus Rashford

Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United have submitted enquiries to sign 28-year-old English international Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, several Premier League clubs are interested in Marcus Rashford, and they have initiated their moves for the out-of-favour Manchester United attacker. However, despite the enquiries and the stalling Barcelona move, the 28-year-old remains intent on completing a permanent move to Catalonia in the upcoming transfer window.

Marcus Rashford and his renaissance

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign at Barcelona following his arrival on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana signed the Englishman after his resurgence during the temporary stint with Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 season, which ultimately facilitated his dream move to the club.

The 28-year-old delivered 14 goals and 14 assists across 49 outings in all competitions, displaying his sustained quality. However, despite these impressive showings, a permanent move remains uncertain due to Barcelona’s desire to seek a bargain deal instead of triggering the €30 million purchase option. This situation opens a pathway for other interested parties, particularly Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

What next for Rashford?

Aston Villa will pursue a productive wide attacker this summer to reduce the over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third. Rashford, who has already impressed under Unai Emery, is an appealing option due to his previous experience at Villa Park. Recent reports have claimed that they have submitted an offer to sign the English international.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Marcus Rashford makes tactical sense. Despite a successful 2025/26 campaign, the Gunners lack a reliable and productive presence on the left flank. Gabriel Martinelli struggled to make his mark in the Premier League this term, scoring only once. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard is approaching the twilight of his career. So, they need a long-term left-sided attacking solution.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies need a long-term replacement for Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona in a big-money deal this summer. Ironically, the Englishman may replace his compatriot at the Catalan club, making the productive and versatile Rashford an ideal option to fill the former Everton winger’s void.

For Barcelona, paying €30 million to complete a permanent deal has been a non-starter. Wages reportedly represent a significant financial obstacle to securing his signature. Recent reports have suggested the 2025/26 La Liga champions have ruled out a summer move. However, the 28-year-old remains committed to remaining in Catalonia.

Despite the Manchester United misfit’s eagerness to continue his spell with Barcelona, he may not have that option after Gordon’s switch to Camp Nou. So, the Premier League clubs may emerge as destinations worth considering for the academy graduate.