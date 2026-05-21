Aston Villa submit offer to Marcus Rashford who remains keen on Barcelona stay

Aston Villa will aim to beat Barcelona in the race to sign 28-year-old English international Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness, Marcus Rashford is the subject of renewed interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have submitted an offer to the 28-year-old Manchester United misfit.

Aston Villa’s hopes of securing Rashford’s services may be strengthened by Barcelona’s recent reluctance to trigger the €30 million purchase option in their loan agreement with Manchester United. The newly-crowned La Liga champions reportedly prefer to extend the Englishman’s stay at Camp Nou with another season-long arrangement, primarily due to wage constraints and budget limitations.

How has Marcus Rashford fared at Barcelona?

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign at Barcelona following his arrival from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana pushed to sign the 28-year-old after his exceptional second-half performance with Aston Villa in 2024/25, which ultimately facilitated his dream move to Catalonia.

The English winger has scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists across 48 outings in all competitions, averaging a goal contribution every 90 minutes, demonstrating sustained quality. However, despite these impressive displays, a permanent transfer remains uncertain. While the Catalan giants want to keep the Manchester United player, Barcelona’s financial constraints open a pathway for other interested parties, particularly Aston Villa.

Will Rashford remain in La Liga beyond this season?

Aston Villa’s renewed interest in Marcus Rashford makes tactical sense. The Villans retain fond memories of his loan spell and require a top-class wide attacker to reduce their over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins. The Englishman’s return to Villa Park can transform Villa’s attack, with his pace and directness from the left flank providing an ideal complement to Rogers’s creativity and Watkins’s incisive finishing.

For Barcelona, Rashford’s wages and Manchester United’s €30 million valuation represent significant financial obstacles to securing a permanent deal. While Hansi Flick reportedly wants to keep the 28-year-old at Camp Nou, a move may not materialise if the Spanish champions remain reluctant to pursue a permanent deal. The Blaugrana thus face a choice: commit to Rashford’s permanent signing or return to the market for an unknown commodity.

Fortunately for Barcelona, the report by Mundo Deportivo has suggested that the English international has his heart set on remaining at Camp Nou beyond the summer transfer window. So, Aston Villa will face an uphill task to turn Rashford’s head despite his fruitful loan stint last season.