Manchester United ready to lower demands for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United could facilitate Marcus Rashford’s move to Barcelona by lowering their previous demands for the winger.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United may prioritise getting Marcus Rashford off their wage bill rather than holding firm on their initial asking price. Barcelona had been attempting to negotiate down the £26 million valuation, with some suggestions of another loan deal, but the Red Devils now appear open to selling at a reduced fee.

Marcus Rashford’s return of 14 goals and 14 assists during his loan spell at Barcelona has made the Catalan side seriously consider a permanent move. Despite signing Anthony Gordon recently, which sparked speculation that they may have moved on from pursuing the 28-year-old Manchester United outcast, it appears the Spanish side remains firmly in the race.

The major talking point has been Manchester United’s asking price, which was set at £26 million as part of the buy option in his loan agreement. Barcelona have been keen to lower that figure and had been confident of reaching a compromise, especially with the winger eager to make the move permanent.

Manchester United to reduce asking price?

Manchester United are setting their priorities straight ahead of what could be a significant summer transfer window. While they would have recorded the £26 million fee as pure profit, the club are now willing to lower their demands, with reports suggesting they could accept a considerably reduced fee.

Their primary objective is to remove his wages from the books. A similar stance is being taken with Mason Mount, whom the club are reportedly open to selling if the right offer arrives. The Red Devils are keen to create space on their wage bill to accommodate new signings ahead of next season, as Rashford is no longer part of their long-term plans.

Will Barcelona sign Rashford?

With indications that Manchester United are willing to lower their asking price, the path may be clear for Barcelona to reopen negotiations and determine a final fee. There is currently no clear figure on what United would ultimately accept, but a permanent move now appears increasingly plausible, despite rumoured interest from Premier League clubs.

Rashford could join a revamped Barcelona attack compared to last season. The arrival of compatriot Anthony Gordon, along with the potential signing of Julian Alvarez, would intensify competition in the forward line. Nevertheless, the Manchester United outcast will be confident of playing a key role if the move is completed, though he will first be hoping for positive developments regarding his future.