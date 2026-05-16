Manchester United open to Mason Mount exit, Coventry City keen

Coventry City could explore a move for Mason Mount, as Manchester United would be open to a loan exit for the midfielder.

According to Team Talk, Mason Mount could have a chance to leave Manchester United on loan in the summer, with the club open to the idea. There are growing doubts over whether any club will be able to absorb the England international’s huge salary, as Coventry City are among those eager to explore a temporary move to bolster Frank Lampard’s squad.

Manchester United are ready to make a big decision on Mason Mount, as they had plans to sell the midfielder in the summer if an opportunity arose. However, there are growing doubts about any team willing to take a chance on the former Chelsea star, especially given the reservations around absorbing his high salary.

Manchester United will be eager to get a fee close to the initial £55 million they paid Chelsea for Mount.

Taking all factors surrounding the midfielder into consideration, especially his fitness issues since moving to the club, the Red Devils are prepared to accept a loan deal for the English star, particularly if it includes an option or obligation to buy at the end.

Coventry in the mix for Mason Mount?

Coventry are preparing for a new beginning following promotion to the Premier League, as Frank Lampard is prioritising strengthening his midfield. Aston Villa’s Ross Barkley has been linked, while there are several others thought to be in the mix, including Middlesbrough talent Hayden Hackney.

However, Coventry could consider the idea of reuniting Lampard with his former Chelsea star, Mount. The reunion might work out for both men, especially for the Manchester United midfielder, who could benefit from regular playing time and a chance to return to his best form.

Mason Mount to leave Manchester United?

Manchester United are prioritising a midfield rebuild in the summer, with links to several high-profile players. Mount has been unable to establish himself under three managers since moving to the club, with injury and form issues proving a major concern.

He would prefer to stay and re-establish himself at Old Trafford, but the club may indicate their willingness to move on from him. As a result, a loan deal appears likely, with Coventry potentially making a strong push to secure his signature and strengthen Lampard’s squad.