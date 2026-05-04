Coventry City eyeing summer move for Ross Barkley

Coventry City will reportedly look to seal a Bosman move for 32-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Alan Nixon, Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley is the subject of interest from Coventry City. The newly-crowned EFL Championship winners are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the coming months and have set their sights on the 32-year-old.

Nixon said, “Lampard wants to bring in some experience to add to the group who won the Championship – but he also has to work within his budget.” He also added that Barkley’s “demands will also make him the top-paid player at the Sky Blues and that could cause a ripple effect among the players.”

How has Ross Barkley fared at Aston Villa?

Ross Barkley has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Aston Villa from Luton Town in July 2024. The 32-year-old struggled for many years after leaving Everton before finally resurrecting his stuttering fortunes under Rob Edwards at Luton Town. However, fitness issues have plagued Barkley throughout his spell with Aston Villa, and he has spent several months in the treatment room.

The versatile English midfielder has not even managed 1,000 minutes of game time across 20 outings thus far in the 2025/26 season. Nevertheless, Barkley’s stock is high, particularly with his Aston Villa contract expiring this summer. Coventry City will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Coventry City’s interest in Ross Barkley is understandable. The Sky Blues are preparing for the daunting challenge of remaining in the Premier League beyond the 2026/27 season after securing promotion to the top flight as winners of the EFL Championship title this term.

The newly promoted club may be following Sunderland’s blueprint for last season, after the Black Cats transformed their squad to become a mid-table team in the Premier League. Recent reports have linked Coventry with several high-profile midfielders, including Conor Gallagher.

However, Barkley is also a viable target, as he can reprise any role in the middle of the park. That versatility will give Frank Lampard and Coventry the flexibility to utilise his midfield unit in varied setups. Meanwhile, the Sky Blues are focusing on reinforcing each department, and recent reports have linked them with many well-known players, including Barkley’s Aston Villa teammate Pau Torres.