Coventry City keen on sealing Pau Torres transfer

Coventry City will reportedly look to sign 29-year-old Spanish international Pau Torres from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Aston Villa defender Pau Torres is the subject of interest from Coventry City. The newly-crowned EFL Championship winners are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing an experienced centre-back in the coming months as they prepare for the challenge of remaining in the Premier League. They are building an ambitious squad to establish themselves in the top flight.

The Sky Blues have a budget of around £200 million for the upcoming transfer window, and they have identified the Spaniard as a top target. Torres’s ability to play as a centre-back and left-back adds significant value to his profile. Apart from Torres, they are also interested in Fran Garcia, Conor Gallagher, Chris Rigg, Roony Bardghji, and George Hirst.

How has Pau Torres fared at Aston Villa so far?

Pau Torres has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Aston Villa from Villarreal in a deal worth £35 million in July 2023. The 29-year-old has made considerable progress in the two seasons since, though recurring fitness issues have affected his availability in each campaign. However, the player has also been in and out of the starting lineup this term, averaging 28 appearances per season.

The Spanish international has made over 100 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while chipping in with two goals and three assists, maintaining a 91% pass completion rate that underscores his defensive solidity. Meanwhile, despite being in and out of Unai Emery’s team, Torres’s stock remains high, with Coventry City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Widespread reports have heavily linked Pau Torres with a move away from Aston Villa in recent months. Moving to Coventry City could help him revitalise his fortunes after struggling for consistent starts this season, offering him the opportunity to become a cornerstone of a resurgent Premier League project.

The Sky Blues have taken a leaf out of Sunderland’s playbook after the Black Cats heavily reinforced their first-team squad last summer. That approach has helped the Wearside outfit harbour European aspirations, as they are only four points behind sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion. A similarly successful summer spending could reap handsome dividends for Coventry City.

While the newly-crowned EFL Championship winners have been solid at the back this season, signing a centre-back with extensive Premier League experience represents a significant investment in their defensive infrastructure. However, with recent reports linking the 29-year-old Spaniard with Barcelona, competition from elite European clubs could derail Coventry City’s ambitious pursuit of the Spanish defender.