Coventry City will reportedly look to sign 26-year-old English international Conor Gallagher from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

A report by Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher is the subject of interest from Coventry City. The Sky Blues are constructing an ambitious plan to significantly reinforce their first-team squad to sustain a competitive challenge in the Premier League beyond the 2026/27 season.

The newly-crowned EFL Championship winners are prioritising midfield reinforcement in the upcoming transfer window, with Gallagher and young prospect Chris Rigg emerging as top targets ahead of an anticipated spending spree worth £200 million. Beyond these two key acquisitions, Coventry are also interested in Pau Torres, Fran Garcia, Roony Bardghji, and George Hirst.

How has Conor Gallagher fared at Tottenham so far?

Conor Gallagher has made gradual progress since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €40 million earlier this year. The 26-year-old returned to London with lofty aspirations, though neither he nor Spurs envisioned being embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier League.

The English international has made 14 appearances for Tottenham thus far while providing one assist, a modest return that underscores Spurs’ broader attacking struggles this term. Gallagher’s limited output in the final third, compounded by transitional adaptation challenges, has highlighted Tottenham’s wider squad imbalance. However, his technical foundation and Premier League pedigree remain highly valued. Coventry City will attempt an audacious move in the summer transfer window to lure him to the Midlands.

Will Gallagher leave Tottenham already for Coventry City transfer?

Coventry City’s interest in Conor Gallagher makes strategic sense. The Sky Blues are keen on comprehensively reinforcing their first-team squad across all departments, which explains their multi-positional recruitment targets, including Pau Torres, Fran Garcia, Chris Rigg, Roony Bardghji, and George Hirst. The newly-promoted club may have drawn inspiration from Sunderland’s aggressive spending strategy, which helped the Black Cats establish mid-table stability and compete for European qualification despite recent promotion.

Assembling these players would create a balanced blend of youthful potential and proven Premier League experience, with Torres and Gallagher providing the tactical knowledge required in the top flight. The 26-year-old Englishman’s versatility across multiple midfield roles adds considerable appeal, offering Coventry a stabilising presence during their consolidation phase. His ability to shield the defence whilst supporting attacks addresses a critical gap in their squad profile.

However, a summer move remains complicated, as recent reports have indicated that Tottenham will not sell Gallagher and a select group of other players even if they suffer Premier League relegation. Nevertheless, Coventry can attempt to capitalise on Tottenham’s current struggles and uncertainty to turn Gallagher’s head, positioning a move as a pathway to immediate first-team football and a leadership role at an ambitious, rising club.