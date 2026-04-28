Coventry City rival Everton in Hayden Hackney race

Coventry are ready to challenge Everton in the race for sought-after midfield target Hayden Hackney, with Frank Lampard pushing for a deal.

Coventry City are ready to make some important signings ahead of the summer window as they gear up for a Premier League campaign. As per Sebastian Vidal, Frank Lampard is pushing the club to explore a deal for sought-after midfielder Hayden Hackney, and challenge Everton for the Middlesbrough star.

Hayden Hackney is a man on the list of several clubs, as he has continued to shine for Middlesbrough in the Championship. He has been the subject of intense interest from Premier League teams, including Fulham, Leeds United, Everton and Manchester United, among several others, as a move to the top flight could be on the cards.

Middlesbrough are hoping to make their presence felt in the Premier League via the playoffs, but that hangs in the balance. Either way, Everton are the leading contenders for Hackney as things stand, with David Moyes eager to bring the hotshot midfielder to the Hill-Dickinson Stadium next season.

While the Toffees offer great appeal, there is still intense competition for midfield spots under Moyes. Hackney could be up for the task, although he could have another big choice ahead, as Premier League newcomers Coventry City are interested.

Frank Lampard is in the thick of the planning process, making sure they are targeting the right players ahead of their top-flight campaign. Coventry City won the Championship title and gained automatic promotion to the top flight, as the manager wants to bring Hackney alongside him to have a strong enough squad at his disposal.

Coventry City Making Big Plans?

Hackney could be a solid signing as far as Coventry City are concerned, especially considering the challenge that lies ahead of them to survive the ordeal of the top flight. Lampard is not expected to stop there, as the club are already planning for other names in different areas, and are also ready to rival Everton in the chase for John Stones.

As far as the midfield area is concerned, Lampard is targeting a familiar name in Tottenham’s Conor Gallagher, a player he knows well. Overall, Coventry have some ambitious names on their list as they plan on spending big in the summer window, and players like Hackney would be a big statement of intent from the Premier League newcomers.