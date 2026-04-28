Coventry City rival Everton in John Stones chase

Newly promoted Coventry City have started making plans for the summer, and they are set to rival Everton in their pursuit of John Stones.

Having secured the EFL Championship title and promotion to the Premier League, Coventry City are making big plans for the upcoming transfer window. They seek more quality in almost all areas of the pitch, and according to a report from SportsBoom, they have their eyes set on John Stones to bolster their backline.

Coventry are all set to battle Everton for the signature of the Manchester City defender, who is expected to be on the move this summer. Stones’ current deal with the Manchester-based giants runs out at the end of the season, and he won’t be offered an extension.

While he has been an integral part of their first team since joining them from Everton back in 2016, injuries have troubled the 31-year-old of late. He has missed a significant amount of games this term, and even when fit, Stones has failed to win back his place in the starting XI.

Since he has entered the final phase of his career and has quite a few injury concerns, City are ready to move on from the English centre-back, who has won six league titles and a Champions League title with Pep Guardiola’s team.

Coventry to rival Everton for Stones

With him set to be available for free, a host of top clubs are after him, and Everton are one of them. The Toffees want to bring him back to Merseyside a decade after he left the club. Since he still has a few years left in him, his former club are ready to bet on him, as they seek more quality and experience at the back.

Everton are favourites to sign him, but they are set to face stiff competition from Championship title winners, Coventry City, who are ready to make a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

They have started making plans to significantly bolster their squad. Despite his recent injury struggles, they see him as an ideal fit for their project. Coventry boss Frank Lampard played with Stones for the national team back in the day, and he might have a fair idea about his style of play. It might be one of the reasons why they have decided to rival Everton.