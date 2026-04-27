John Stones offered to Barcelona for summer transfer

John Stones is reportedly set to leave Manchester City as a free agent this summer, and Barcelona will have the chance to land him for free.

Manchester City defender John Stones will leave the club at the end of the season, and the Premier League side has already offered his services to Barcelona. The English international will become available as a free agent in the summer transfer window, providing the Spanish champions with an opportunity to strengthen their defensive unit without financial outlay. A report by Fichajes has revealed that Manchester City utility man John Stones has offered his services to Barcelona.

The 31-year-old central defender will be out of contract at the end of the season. Signing the versatile English defender for free could be an interesting option for the Catalan side. The Spanish club needs more quality and depth in the defensive unit as they pursue simultaneous success across domestic and European competitions.

Stones could provide significant value for Barcelona in the short to medium term. The Englishman has established himself as a reliable operator for club and country over many seasons, particularly since his £47.5 million move from Everton.

The Englishman’s proven track record at the elite level suggests he possesses the technical and physical attributes to perform at the highest level in La Liga. The prospect of competing for Spanish titles and European honours with Barcelona would likely appeal to the defender.

The 31-year-old can operate as a central defender, a full-back, or a defensive midfielder, giving Barcelona tactical flexibility in their squad planning. His positional versatility would be a considerable asset for the Catalan club if they can finalise negotiations. Given Barcelona’s ongoing financial constraints, acquiring a player of Stones’s caliber and experience without a transfer fee represents a pragmatic opportunity.

Stones set for a summer move

Stones has also been linked with a return to his former club, Everton. At 31, he remains capable of playing regular football and should prioritise a club that guarantees consistent first-team opportunities. Barcelona’s interest suggests they view him as a key component, though Everton’s sentimental appeal and promise of weekly minutes present a compelling alternative.

Barcelona will target the La Liga title and UEFA Champions League success next season. Strengthening the defensive line with additional quality enables them to manage injury absences and rotation across their demanding fixture schedule. Stones’s experience at Manchester City, where he has competed regularly in Champions League and Premier League contests, positions him well to handle Barcelona’s competitive requirements.

Beyond his on-pitch attributes, Stones brings proven Champions League experience and leadership credentials forged through sustained competition at elite European clubs. His familiarity with high-pressure scenarios and trophy-winning environments could benefit Barcelona’s dressing room during their pursuit of major silverware.

Everton may present an emotionally compelling option given the English international’s formative years at Goodison Park, yet his desire to compete for major trophies at this stage of his career may ultimately direct him toward Barcelona.