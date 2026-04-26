Everton handed blow in John Stones pursuit

Everton could be dealt a blow in their pursuit of John Stones, with the Manchester City man exploring a move abroad.

Everton have plans to pursue John Stones, but there are significant doubts emerging in the background as the defender could choose to move abroad. As per Football Insider, the centre-back is yet to decide on a move to his former club in Merseyside, as he could wait for offers from clubs outside of England.

There’s an air of change over at Manchester City as they could see some of their old guard leave the club, with plans being made to replace them. Bernardo Silva has already announced his intention to leave at the end of the season, while Nathan Ake’s future is also in doubt, as is John Stones.

Stones, who has been one of the key signings at the club and certainly an important part of this Manchester City side’s success over the years, is out of contract in the summer. But unlike Silva, neither the club nor the player has yet confirmed a possible exit.

Manchester City are not expected to offer Stones a new deal, as his exit is highly anticipated when the season ends. There will be several sides keeping close tabs on the experienced defender’s situation, as Everton is one of those keen, but a deal is uncertain.

There are financial implications in any deal if Everton makes its move, as it must be able to match Stones’ salary demands. The defender is reportedly open to re-joining the Toffees, but he has yet to decide on the move, as a new twist emerges in the saga.

No Everton Move for John Stones?

Stones is reportedly considering making a move abroad, which could see him hold out for offers from clubs in other leagues. He may not want to continue in the Premier League, as Bayern Munich were interested not so long ago, while there could be others keeping a close watch on his situation as he nears his exit from Manchester City.

There are some obvious concerns over his fitness, but by the looks of it, Everton are seemingly open to the idea of signing him. It remains to be seen whether David Moyes’s side have the chance to bring him back to the club, although Stones is yet to make his final decision on what’s next for his career.