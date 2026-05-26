Barcelona optimistic of landing Marcus Rashford ahead of crunch talks

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are optimistic about acquiring the services of Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Barcelona are confident about signing Marcus Rashford permanently. The Catalan giants are all set to hold fresh talks with Manchester United prior to the World Cup to try and finalise the deal.

The Spanish club have already agreed personal terms with the English international, who is keen on staying at Camp Nou. Hansi Flick’s team have a €30 million [£26m] buy option in his loan deal, but they are trying to restructure the deal that will better suit them because of their difficult financial conditions.

Rashford has revived his career in some fashion since joining Barcelona on loan last summer. While he hasn’t been a regular starter, he has enjoyed a significant amount of game time and has made the most out of it. He has been involved in 49 matches and has racked up over 2,600 minutes. The 28-year-old left-winger has contributed towards 28 goals (14 goals, 14 assists).

His impressive performances for the Catalan club have helped him secure a spot in England’s squad for the upcoming World Cup. While reports have suggested that Barcelona’s interest in a permanent deal has cooled, the reality is that both Flick and sporting director Deco want Rashford at the club next season.

Barcelona are making moves to sign Rashford

So far, United have constantly pointed towards the €30 million, as they believe it’s lower than his current market value. While Barcelona haven’t ruled out paying the entire amount, Deco is in favour of another loan deal with a buy obligation that will be triggered once he plays a small number of games.

While they have Champions League football for next season, which does boost their finances, they do need to satisfy LaLiga’s strict financial rules. As a result, they want to try other cost-effective ways to sign the English international.

With Robert Lewandowski leaving, having Rashford around will certainly help, as he can also chip in as a striker when needed. Now that United have qualified for the Champions League, Rashford’s wages have gone up by 25%; as a result, they are keen on getting him off their books as soon as possible. The Red Devils’ situation gives Barcelona a lot of confidence in their pursuit of the 27-year-old.