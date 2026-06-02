Chelsea rival Arsenal for Marcus Rashford, Barcelona move stalls

Marcus Rashford is unlikely to remain at Barcelona this summer, with Chelsea and Arsenal among several Premier League clubs vying for the 28-year-old Manchester United misfit.

According to a report by the Daily Mirror, several Premier League clubs are interested in Marcus Rashford, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also vying for his signature. Manchester United may have no option but to bite the bullet and sell him to a fellow English outfit, as talks to sell him to Barcelona have stalled. The Catalan giants are reluctant to trigger the £24 million release clause in their loan agreement.

How has Marcus Rashford fared at Barcelona?

Rashford has enjoyed a strong 2025/26 campaign at Barcelona following his arrival on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana signed the Englishman after his exceptional second-half performance with Aston Villa in 2024/25, which ultimately facilitated his dream move to Catalonia.

The 28-year-old delivered 14 goals and 14 assists across 49 outings in all competitions, which demonstrates sustained quality. However, despite these impressive displays, a permanent transfer remains uncertain due to Barcelona’s desire to seek a bargain deal. This situation opens a pathway for other interested parties, particularly Arsenal and Chelsea.

Where will Rashford ply his trade next season?

Chelsea will pursue a productive wide attacker this summer after Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens underperformed following their moves to Stamford Bridge last summer. The former, in particular, reportedly faces an uncertain future at the West London club, prompting them to pursue a potential replacement.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Marcus Rashford makes tactical sense. Despite a successful 2025/26 campaign, the Gunners lack a reliable and productive presence on the left flank. Gabriel Martinelli struggled to make his mark in the Premier League this term, scoring only once. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard is approaching the twilight of his career. So, they need a long-term left-sided attacking solution.

For Barcelona, Rashford’s high wages represent a significant financial obstacle to securing a permanent deal. While Hansi Flick has been satisfied with the Englishman’s performances in the 2025/26 campaign, recent reports have suggested the 2025/26 La Liga champions are looking beyond a deal for the Manchester United academy graduate.

Recent reports have also linked Rashford with other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Tottenham. With Barcelona increasingly unlikely to pay £24 million, Manchester United must seek an alternate solution, and his Premier League suitors should be ready to fork out the desired fee.