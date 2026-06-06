Liverpool unwilling to sell Rio Ngumoha amid Bayern Munich links

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have suffered a significant blow in their pursuit of Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have no intention of negotiating the departure of Rio Ngumoha amidst interest from Bayern Munich. The Reds have strongly dismissed any suggestions that his future at Anfield is uncertain.

The Reds are unhappy about claims that suggest the Bundesliga champions have agreed personal terms with the 17-year-old winger. The Merseyside club consider him an integral part of their long-term plans and are set to hand him a new deal. They continue to insist that there were never any doubts about his future at Anfield.

Liverpool raided rivals Chelsea to sign Ngumoha in the summer of 2024. While the teenage sensation was with their Under-18 team during his first season, he officially got promoted to the first team last summer. So far, he has featured in 30 matches, contributing towards three goals.

All three of those goal involvements have come in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign. Despite only managing 551 minutes of game time in the English top flight, the teenager has managed to impress one and all with his exceptional dribbling, great ball control and finishing.

Ngumoha to have a more prominent role at Liverpool

While fans wanted him to have a more prominent role, Arne Slot was very careful with how he managed the youngster. However, going forward, he could have more game time under the newly appointed Andoni Iraola. Ngumoha still has two years left on his deal, but Liverpool are planning to hand him a new deal to secure his long-term future.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Bayern Munich are very keen on acquiring his services. The Bavarian giants are well aware of his potential and believe the 17-year-old English winger could mark an era at the club. Their manager, Vincent Kompany, is the one pushing for his signing.

Also Read: Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

Reports suggest Kompany has been extensively involved in convincing him to make the move to Munich. However, Liverpool have dismissed any claims about him making a move away this summer. They believe Bayern would not risk breaching transfer regulations by approaching a first-team player who is under contract at Anfield. While Bayern are genuine admirers, Liverpool’s stance on his future remains unchanged.