Arsenal lining up approach for Morgan Rogers, who wants the move

Arsenal are preparing to approach Aston Villa for winger Morgan Rogers, with the player signalling openness to a move to the Emirates.

Morgan Rogers is Arsenal’s primary target this summer, as The Guardian reported, and the club are now ready to approach Aston Villa over a deal. There are no talks at the moment, but that could change in the coming period as the West Midlands outfit are yet to name their price.

Arsenal are expected to act strongly in the transfer window as part of their efforts to further improve their Premier League-winning team. The attacking department is Mikel Arteta’s major area of focus, and Rogers remains key to those plans.

Arteta and Andrea Berta reportedly back Rogers as a tactical fit for the squad, with efforts made in the background to get ahead of the queue. Teams like Chelsea have reportedly been linked with Rogers recently and in the past, but Arsenal are now front-runners to secure his signature, as Champions League football may be a key element in the race.

Why do Arsenal want Morgan Rogers?

Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of Rogers over the recent period, as reports suggest, with Arteta viewing him as capable of operating as a left-wing option in his attack. The Englishman is more of an attacking midfielder, but he often features out wide in Aston Villa’s system under Unai Emery.

Any deal will require a substantial outlay, as Aston Villa stand to secure a significant return on their €15 million investment in the attacker. Rogers has excelled under Emery, helping Aston Villa clinch the Europa League title last season while being a key part of the team that finished fourth in the league.

The Villans are reluctant sellers, but their financial position could push them to consider a substantial offer. Chelsea, who have been eyeing Rogers as a long-term replacement for Enzo Fernandez, are set to lose out to Arsenal if the player were to move, as the Gunners are preparing to approach. There are no official talks yet between the two teams, which may change in the coming period.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has reported that Rogers is keen on the move to Arsenal, a development which may prove decisive in the pursuit. Rogers is currently with England at the World Cup, having come off the bench in the opening victory over Croatia, and is expected to feature prominently for the Three Lions during the tournament.