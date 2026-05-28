Mikel Arteta, Andrea Berta approve Arsenal move for Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are interested in signing 23-year-old Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers during the summer transfer window.

Morgan Rogers is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League right now, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal. According to a report by Football Transfers, the Gunners have done extensive groundwork on the player.

Martin Odegaard has not been at his best this season, and summer signing Eberechi Eze has been uncharacteristically inconsistent in his debut season. Arsenal need someone who can operate centrally and create opportunities for their teammates, thus reportedly leading them towards the Aston Villa playmaker.

Rogers can operate on the flanks as well. He will help create chances and score goals regularly. The Englishman has 14 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up 12 assists as well. The young playmaker helped Aston Villa win the Europa League, and there is no doubt he is good enough to play for the world’s biggest clubs.

Moving to Arsenal could be the ideal next step in his career. The English international has shown his quality at the West Midlands club, and he might feel that this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Rogers has also been linked with Manchester United in recent reports. The Red Devils are scouring the market for a versatile attacker as they prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League. He can initially compete with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo on the flanks before succeeding Bruno Fernandes as the first-choice no.10.

Arsenal need a player like Rogers

Meanwhile, according to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already approved a move for the player, and club director Andrea Berta is prepared to get the deal done as well. Aston Villa are likely to demand a significant fee to sanction the player’s sale due to his performance levels and age profile. So, Arsenal will have to break the bank to get the deal done.

However, the Gunners have demonstrated willingness to commit large sums to elite talent, and Rogers would be a solid long-term investment for them. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. The 23-year-old is already one of the best players in the Premier League in his position.

At his age, there is plenty of room for development. When he is playing alongside top-quality players at Arsenal, he is likely to learn a lot more, and it could accelerate his development. Even if Arsenal have to pay a premium right now, the outlay should be justified in future. Arsenal should do everything in their power to get the deal across the line.