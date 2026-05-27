Arsenal ramping up efforts to sign Morgan Rogers this summer

Arsenal will aim to beat Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign 23-year-old English international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Aston Villa playmaker is the subject of interest from Arsenal. Chelsea and Manchester United are also actively pursuing the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window. However, the Gunners are putting in the effort to sign the Aston Villa playmaker ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Morgan Rogers and his rise at Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers has transformed into a pivotal figure for Aston Villa following his arrival from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £15 million, including add-ons, in February 2024. The Englishman took no time to become an essential cog in the West Midlands club’s system, and his success at the club level has helped him become a regular for his national side.

Rogers has scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 55 outings this term, maintaining a goal contribution rate of 0.47 per match. The 23-year-old English playmaker’s recent output has been sub-par, but his underlying impact continues to attract attention from multiple top-tier European clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Why elite clubs are competing for Rogers

Arsenal’s interest presents an intriguing puzzle given their existing attacking options. The North London outfit signed Eberechi Eze last summer, while Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz both operate in central attacking roles. However, Arsenal could deploy Rogers on the left wing to address the Gabriel Martinelli situation on that flank, as the Brazilian has scored only one Premier League goal this term. So, they have held preliminary talks for a summer move.

Chelsea’s pursuit makes considerable strategic sense. The Blues invested substantially in attacking reinforcements last summer, yet Enzo Fernandez’s uncertain future creates midfield uncertainty. While the Englishman will not be a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine international, his ability to generate attacking output addresses Chelsea’s critical need for better output in the final third. This acquisition would bolster their creative depth considerably.

As for Manchester United, they view Rogers as a versatile attacking asset to navigate a congested 2025/26 fixture schedule across four competitions. Although Bruno Fernandes occupies Rogers’s primary position, the Aston Villa attacker’s ability to play centrally and on the flanks makes him an attractive option for squad rotation and tactical flexibility.

Meanwhile, to sell Rogers this summer, Aston Villa will demand £80 million, a price that reflects the Englishman’s potential and current market positioning. While the valuation is high, the 23-year-old English international possesses the calibre to develop into a world-class playmaker, which justifies Arsenal’s decision to step up the interest and beat the other prospective suitors.