Manchester United ramp up efforts to sign Morgan Rogers

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing 23-year-old Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers in the summer transfer window.

As per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Morgan Rogers is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils have identified the Aston Villa playmaker as a long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes amid the skipper’s links with Saudi Pro League clubs.

The 23-year-old is one of the Premier League’s finest young talents, and he would be an exceptional acquisition for the Red Devils. The Red Devils have secured a return to the UEFA Champions League next season, and they will look to significantly improve the team. They need more quality to compete with elite clubs next season.

Rogers could add a new dimension to the attacking unit. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. The Englishan is an attacking midfielder who can operate on the flanks. His versatility would be a huge bonus for Manchester United.

They have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes for creativity this season. The Portuguese International needs more support in the final third, and signing Rogers would be a wise decision. The 23-year-old has been exceptional for Aston Villa since joining the club in a £15 million deal from Middlesbrough, and he is certainly good enough to play for bigger clubs.

Aston Villa cannot afford to lose Rogers

It will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club are willing to sanction his departure in the summer. They are likely to compete in the UEFA Champions League as well. They will need a deeper squad with more quality, and selling one of their best players would be a mistake.

If Aston Villa secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, Rogers might not be too interested in an exit. Aston Villa could end up winning a European trophy this season as well. They have an ambitious project, quality players, and a quality manager. Rogers might decide to continue with them beyond this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are intensifying efforts to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether it can submit an acceptable offer to Aston Villa. They would have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

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Given how inflated the transfer market is, it would not be a surprise if Manchester United needed to break their transfer record in order to get the deal done. The 23-year-old has 12 goals and nine assists this season. He has 29 goals and 26 assists for Aston Villa since joining the club.