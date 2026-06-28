Manchester City in pole position to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester City are out in front in the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi as speculation surrounding key man Rodri continues.

Manchester City are pushing hard to move into pole position for Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi amid uncertainty over Rodri’s future. As per Fichajes, the club aims to strengthen their midfield further following the agreement for Elliot Anderson, and Bouaddi could be considered a direct replacement for Spanish international Rodri.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has made an impression at the World Cup, and speculation around his future has gathered momentum in Europe, with a host of top teams eager to secure his signature. Manchester City held an interest earlier, and the report now claims they are ready to cement their position in the race. The Premier League giants are planning another big midfield addition as there is speculation surrounding the future of Rodri.

Is Ayyoub Bouaddi a Rodri replacement?

Manchester City offered Rodri a new contract, but negotiations have paused, as per reports, which may open the door to a different scenario. With a year left on his deal, there is a chance the former Ballon d’Or winner makes a switch to a new club amid reported interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

New boss Enzo Maresca may see the window as an opportunity to build a fresh midfield set-up with Anderson and Bouaddi. The latter remains under a long-term deal at LOSC Lille and will command a significant price tag, something Manchester City would be prepared to pay if they are serious about securing him.

The main obstacle for Manchester City is competition for the 18-year-old World Cup wonderkid. PSG are reportedly keen on Bouaddi, with the Parisians making plans to sign a few important young players in the window, and that includes the Lille star. Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested, so Maresca’s side must act fast to reach an agreement early.

Why Bouaddi fits City’s system

Replacing Rodri will demand excellence from any midfielder, although the 18-year-old World Cup wonderkid has shown plenty of promise to take on a major career challenge. Bouaddi participates heavily in build-up play, supports the team under pressure, and breaks lines with dribbling or vertical passes, qualities Rodri executes with poise.

While Manchester City are exploring other names in the market, Bouaddi should be considered an ideal Rodri replacement. His long-term value will be crucial to City’s midfield setup for years alongside Anderson.