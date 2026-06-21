PSG set to step up interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi

Paris Saint-Germain will look to sign 18-year-old Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi from Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in signing Ayyoub Bouaddi. However, the update has revealed that PSG will attempt to beat the Premier League giants to his signature by “preparing an offensive” to land the 18-year-old LOSC Lille wonderkid.

The rise and rise of Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi has established himself as one of the world’s best young prospects since breaking into the first-team squad at LOSC Lille. The French-born midfielder is already a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Ligue 1 club, and his exploits have helped him become a first-choice starter for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 18-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Lille, chipping in with four assists. Additionally, Bouaddi produced an impressive performance on his World Cup bow with the Moroccan national team. His progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and PSG among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Bouaddi stay in Ligue 1 or move to the Premier League?

PSG will pursue a versatile midfielder this summer, as Lee Kang-in faces an uncertain future at Parc des Princes amid his reported links with Atletico Madrid. However, the interest is somewhat surprising, as Luis Enrique has Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Dro Fernandez in his squad, though having a stacked department has never deterred Les Parisiens from adding to the group.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi is understandable. While they signed multiple midfielders last summer, Christian Norgaard is only a short-term solution due to his advancing age, and recent reports have claimed that the North London club may sell the Dane soon. Additionally, Mikel Arteta’s selection decisions towards the end of the 2025/26 season suggested that Martin Zubimendi is no longer an undisputed first-choice starter.

As for Liverpool, Wataru Endo faces an uncertain future at Anfield after struggling with persistent fitness issues that have forced him to call time on his international career. Additionally, the youngster’s solid presence in the middle of the park can allow Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai to play their natural games.

With PSG ready to ramp up the efforts to sign Bouaddi, Arsenal and Liverpool must convince him by offering him regular game time, which he will unlikely receive at Parc des Princes. Meanwhile, a summer deal will not come cheap, with the Fichajes report suggesting LOSC Lille will demand a premium price to sell the Moroccan international.