Arsenal ready to sell Christian Norgaard this summer, replace him with Mateus Fernandes

Arsenal are interested in signing West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes as they look to replace Christian Norgaard.

Arsenal are keen on acquiring the services of Mateus Fernandes as they look to reshape their midfield ahead of next season, as per a report from The Times. The Gunners are ready to cash in on Christian Norgaard, as they look to make room for the West Ham United midfield star.

Fernandes made the move to the Hammers last summer from Southampton for an initial fee of £38 million. He has been an instant hit at the London club and has nine goal contributions in his 37 outings across competitions. He is an integral part of their first team, and they have no intentions of negotiating his departure, but they won’t have an option if they get relegated to the Championship.

Financial requirements will force them to cash in on the 21-year-old, and clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United could look to make the most out of it. The Red Devils consider him an ideal replacement for Casemiro, who is set to leave at the end of the season.

Arsenal want to replace Norgaard with Fernandes

Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking at him as an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, who has struggled since moving to North London from Brentford for an initial £10 million last summer. He has struggled to cement his spot in the team and has only had 56 minutes in the Premier League.

Arsenal are ready to cash in on him, as they look to make room for a new signing in the centre of the park. They want someone who is a bit more technical and can help cover for the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. They consider Fernandes just the perfect fit because of his versatility and the amount of Premier League experience he has at just 21.

The youngster is unlikely to stay around if West Ham go down, and he could certainly fancy a move to one of the biggest clubs in the country.