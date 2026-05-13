Manchester United accelerate moves for Ederson, Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United want to improve their midfield by signing Ederson and Mateus Fernandes this summer.

Ederson and Mateus Fernandes have done well for their respective clubs, and they could prove to be outstanding acquisitions for the Red Devils.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Manchester United are now stepping up their effort to sign the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta and the West Ham United playmaker.

Ederson has been a reliable performer for La Dea in recent seasons, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in England as well. There have been rumours that he has already agreed personal terms with the English club.

Meanwhile, despite West Ham United’s struggles this season, Fernandes has been impressive for the East London club since arriving from Southampton in a deal worth £40 million. The Hammers are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they could go down at the end of the season.

Keeping the Portuguese international could be difficult for West Ham . The 21-year-old will want to compete at a high level, and joining Manchester United could be the ideal next step in his career as they ramp up their efforts to sign him.

The young midfielder has the technical attributes to play for a bigger club, and he could be an asset to Manchester United. They need more creativity and control in the middle of the park. Ederson and Fernandes are hard-working players who will add control, composure, and defensive cover to the team. Both players will be excited about the possibility of moving to Old Trafford ahead of the club’s return to the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United need quality additions

The Premier League giants have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will look to fight for trophies next year. They need to address their weaknesses in the summer, and the midfield is an area that needs strengthening ahead of Casemiro’s impending departure.

They have struggled to control games this season whenever Casemiro has not been on the pitcu, and signing a couple of quality midfielders could make a huge difference. Ederson is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. On the other hand, the 21-year-old West Ham United midfielder is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United.