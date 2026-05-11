Ederson agrees personal terms with Manchester United as €50 million bid lined up

Manchester United have reportedly sorted out an agreement on personal terms with top midfield target Ederson, with a bid imminent.

Manchester United are ramping up efforts to bring key targets through the door ahead of the summer. Central midfield is a top priority for the club, with Atalanta midfielder Ederson a top target as per recent reports. As per Sebastian Vidal, the Red Devils have secured an agreement on personal terms with the 26-year-old Brazilian, with an official bid imminent.

Ederson is poised to leave Atalanta this summer, as has been the case over the last couple of years. The midfielder has put in some serious performances over the years for the Bergamo giants, which has immensely helped them break into the Serie A top four.

His time there may have come to an end, as Atalanta are now anticipating offers for the 26-year-old Brazilian. Ederson’s camp have already sounded out a move to several top clubs, but it is Manchester United who are eager to get a deal in place, both with the player and Atalanta.

Atalanta were expected to demand €40 million plus bonuses, with other sources stating they could demand at least €50 million all-inclusive. Manchester United are now pushing to get the 26-year-old Brazilian through the door as early as possible.

Manchester United have reportedly sought an agreement on personal terms with Ederson, with a €50 million bid now imminent. That sort of offer should prove sufficient enough as per recent reports, but much will depend on whether Atalanta’s demands change during discussions, as well as on the structure of any deal.

Will Ederson Suit Manchester United?

Manchester United are set to lose Casemiro once his contract ends, as the Brazilian’s departure will leave a big gap to fill. There are others like Manuel Ugarte who might depart, which could see the club target at least a couple of midfielders. Hence, the Ederson deal is extremely important and adds tremendous quality in the middle of the park.

Ederson brings a bite that Manchester United need in their midfield, while he seems to be physically ready for the rigours of the Premier League. However, the Red Devils would need to invest more in that midfield, given they will have to play Champions League football too, so depth would be crucial for their season ahead.