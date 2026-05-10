Manchester United learn asking price for Ederson, player stance revealed

Atalanta are demanding €40 million plus bonuses for their midfielder Ederson, who has reportedly approved a move to Manchester United.

Ederson is a player being targeted by many clubs ahead of the summer, with Manchester United seen as the frontrunners at this stage. As per Team Talk, Atalanta have set a price of €40 million plus bonuses for their key midfield man, who may have said yes to a move to Old Trafford.

Ederson has been a key figure in this Atalanta side, consistently helping the team break into the top four of Serie A. He has been a big hit in Bergamo, but his future lies far away from the Italian giants, with a host of clubs circling for his signature ahead of the summer.

Atletico Madrid had been pursuing a deal for the Brazilian for a while, and may have reached an agreement over personal terms with his camp. However, they could not find a breakthrough in talks with Atalanta over the fee, with the Bergamo giants reportedly demanding €40 million plus bonuses, with some suggestions that they may want closer to the €50 million mark, including everything.

Atletico Madrid have since found an agreement with Wolves for João Gomes, which could see them walk away from a deal for Ederson. Luckily for the Brazilian, there are many clubs interested after his camp sounded out a move to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Manchester United are the ones keenest on the midfielder, with the club planning a revamp of their midfield setup. There are suggestions that the Red Devils are in dialogue with Ederson’s camp in the background to reach an agreement on personal terms, as they might soon open discussions with Atalanta over the fee.

Ederson Set for Manchester United Move?

As per Alfredo Pedulla, Ederson has already said yes to Manchester United, which may be an indication that an agreement on personal terms is close. The €40 million plus bonuses could suit the Red Devils in their pursuit of a top-drawer midfield engine, as the Brazilian might be a good fit for their system and a viable replacement for the departing Casemiro.

Ederson has shown he is ready for the big leagues with his high-level performances for Atalanta. He could still have offers from other teams, including a few from England, but Manchester United may have the upper hand at this point, as it seems like a matter of time before an agreement is struck.