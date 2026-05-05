Manchester United secure advantage in race to sign Ederson

Manchester United may have overtaken Atletico Madrid in the race to sign 26-year-old Brazilian international Ederson from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Atalanta midfielder Ederson is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a dynamic midfielder in the coming months and have set their sights on the 26-year-old Atalanta mainstay.

However, the Premier League heavyweights are not alone in the battle for the South American midfielder’s signature, as he is also a target for Atletico Madrid and Juventus. However, while the player has a contract agreement with the former, La Dea would prefer to sell him to Manchester United, as they can recoup up to €45 million from the English club, compared to the €35 million that Atletico would pay.

How has Ederson fared at Atalanta?

Ederson has made substantial progress since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in July 2022. The 26-year-old hit the ground running when his stint with La Dea began, and he has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in Serie A in the last three years, with his exploits also helping him break into his national squad.

The Brazilian international has made over 150 appearances thus far for Atalanta while chipping in with 15 goals and five assists. However, the player’s long-term future is uncertain, as he has entered the final 15 months of his contract. Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Ederson has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Casemiro will depart from Old Trafford as a free agent after the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain 18 months ago. So, the Brazilian is an option worth considering.

As for Atletico Madrid, Koke is in the twilight of his career and has been inconsistent in recent seasons. So, the Colchoneros need a younger alternative to their long-serving skipper, making the Atalanta mainstay a viable target. The Spanish giants will face no issues in convincing the player to move to Estadio Metropolitano, as the two parties have an agreement for a five-year contract with €4.5 million-a-year wages.

However, with Atalanta believing they can receive up to €45 million from Manchester United, Atletico Madrid may fall behind in the battle for the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder’s signature. The Red Devils can now offer UEFA Champions League football, and a summer move may be on the cards.