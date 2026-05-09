Ederson agents sound out Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United; Red Devils line up fresh talks

Ederson’s agents have offered the midfielder to several top teams, with Manchester United the ones lining up talks to get ahead in the race.

Ederson is poised to leave Atalanta once the season ends, as has been the case over the last year or so. As per TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are the teams being sounded out by the Brazilian midfielder’s agent, although it is the Red Devils who are lining up fresh talks to get ahead in the race.

Ederson has been a sensational performer for Atalanta over the years, helping the team to consistently finish in the top four. However, the upcoming summer window could bring about a change of scenery for the Brazilian midfielder, who was heavily linked with Atletico Madrid recently, but that move may not happen now after the Spaniards closed in on a move for Wolves midfielder João Gomes.

That leaves a host of Premier League teams hopeful of signing the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder, with Atalanta reportedly demanding at least €50 million. As per Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United are plotting a bid in excess of €40 million, at which point Atalanta are likely to point them towards the €50 million asking rate.

Alfredo Pedulla also insists that Manchester United are eager to get personal terms out of the way as they plan on fresh talks with Ederson’s camp. It appears the Red Devils are planning to offer him wages similar to the terms the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder agreed with Atletico Madrid.

While Manchester United are eager to push through, they are not alone, as Ederson’s camp have offered the midfielder to the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and others in a bid to get going with a summer move for their client.

Ederson to the Premier League?

Arsenal have been eager to explore a move for Ederson for a while, as Mikel Arteta is eager to sign a new midfielder in the summer. The qualities the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder possesses could help the Gunners ahead of the new season, although there are doubts about whether he is the priority target.

Liverpool are also in the mix, with the club expected to bring in a few midfielders in the summer, or at the very least one. Ederson could be a good enough addition for their plans, as they have lacked a player of his physicality for a few years. The €50 million asking price may not prove to be an issue in general, which could also be the case with Arsenal or Manchester United, as Ederson seems poised to play in England next term.