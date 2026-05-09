Manchester United ramping up efforts to sign Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign 21-year-old West Ham United midfield mainstay Mateus Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

Things have not really gone according to plan for West Ham United in the ongoing campaign. While the Hammers have fallen into the relegation zone, Mateus Fernandes has still managed to stand out with his consistent performances.

The Portuguese international has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United on the back of his recent form. According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, the Red Devils are ready to intensify their efforts to sign the 21-year-old central midfielder.

Having secured UEFA Champions League football for next season, United are now fully focused on reinforcing their squad. They want to revamp their midfield, with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold.

The Red Devils have their eyes set on multiple midfield targets, and West Ham’s Fernandes is believed to be one of them. The Hammers secured his services from Southampton last summer in a deal worth in excess of £40 million.

The 21-year-old has made an immediate impact at his new club. Fernandes has been involved in a total of 35 games, and he has even contributed towards seven goals. While the youngster prefers playing as a central midfielder, he has featured in a variety of roles in the centre of the park.

Manchester United plot a raid on West Ham

The Portuguese midfielder’s consistent performances and versatility are major reasons why Manchester United consider him an ideal fit for their setup. Fernandes is a complete midfielder, and since he is only 21, he could become one of the cornerstones of the Manchester-based club’s new project.

While the player’s contract at West Ham runs until 2030, and they consider him an integral part of their project, Fernandes could be allowed to leave if the Hammers are relegated to the Championship. Dropping down to the second division will make it impossible for them to keep hold of the Portuguese midfielder.

While speaking about Fernandes’ future, O’Rourke said, “Man United and a number of clubs will be hoping to take advantage of any potential West Ham relegation with Mateus Fernandes. He’s on that long list of midfield targets that United are looking at. “If West Ham go down, it’ll be almost impossible to keep hold of the Portuguese midfielder because I’m sure he won’t want to be playing in the Championship. There’ll be a number of clubs, not just Manchester United who will be keeping tabs on Fernandez and West Ham’s survival fight as well. And I think it’ll be real tough battle for West Ham to keep hold of him, especially if they go down.”

West Ham are reluctant to let go of their best players, but they will have to ensure they stay up to stand a chance of blocking their exit. While Manchester United are keen on Fernandes’s signature and have decided to step up their efforts, they would face stiff competition for his signature.