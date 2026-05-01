West Ham United unwilling to sell Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville, Jarrod Bowen this summer

West Ham United will block the exit of Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville, and Jarrod Bowen amidst interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham.

With West Ham United fighting for survival in the English top flight, the future of quite a few of their stars is up in the air. Reports suggest that even if they do survive the drop, top clubs could look to lure Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville, and Jarrod Bowen away.

However, according to a report from TEAMtalk, the Hammers have no intention of selling their star trio. They will block any approaches for Fernandes, Summerville, and Bowen, provided they manage to retain their Premier League status.

The Hammers have managed to climb out of the drop zone heading into the final four games of the season, thanks to an impressive run in recent weeks. They now have a two-point cushion over 18th-placed Tottenham.

Their improved performances have a lot to do with the likes of Summerville and Bowen, who have done wonders in the final third. Meanwhile, Fernandes has supported them in fine fashion from midfield. The trio have contributed towards 30 goals, which is 70% of West Ham’s total attacking output.

The trio’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and a number of top clubs in England are now after them. The Hammers are well aware of their importance and will do everything in their power to ensure they continue at the club if they manage to survive the drop.

Premier League giants are after West Ham trio

Bowen has been West Ham’s standout performer for years now, and he has often been linked with a number of top clubs. Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on the signature of the £60 million-rated England international heading into the summer.

With Mohamed Salah leaving, the Reds have identified Bowen as the perfect replacement, while Tottenham feel he could bolster their attack, and his leadership could have a massive impact on their dressing room.

Spurs are also keen on signing Summerville. The Lilywhites were interested in securing his services during the winter window, and they continue to keep tabs on the youngser. His pace, versatility, and ability to take on defenders have impressed the North London club. However, they will have to ensure they survive the drop before they can try to lure him.

Meanwhile, Fernandes’s future is the biggest talking point heading into the summer. He has had quite an impact since joining the Hammers last summer from Southampton. The 21-year-old has been running the show for the East London club.

The youngster’s ability to control the tempo of games and contribute to the final third has caught the attention of Chelsea as well as Liverpool. They are very impressed with his performances and are closely monitoring him ahead of a potential transfer.

Fernandes could help the Reds regain the edge in midfield, while he is considered an ideal fit for Chelsea’s project that revolves around signing the best young players. While there is serious interest in the West Ham trio, the Hammers have no intentions of negotiating the departure of the £160 million-rated trio. As long as they survive the drop, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are willing to do everything in their power to retain their services.