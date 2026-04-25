Chelsea prepare €50 million offer to sign Jarrod Bowen

Chelsea are gearing up to make a €50 million offer as they look to beat Liverpool to the signature of Jarrod Bowen.

Chelsea are looking to restructure their attack ahead of next season. They want to bring in players with enough experience, and according to a report from Fichajes, the Blues have their eyes on West Ham United’s Jarred Bowen.

The London club are looking to make an offer of around €50 million to sign the 22-cap English international, who is in the form of his life. They won’t find it easy to strike a deal with the Hammers, but Chelsea look determined to win the race, amidst interest from rivals Liverpool.

The 29-year-old winger has only gone from strength to strength since joining the Hammers from Hull City at the start of 2020, and he is enjoying yet another impressive season. In his 37 outings across competitions, Bowen has 10 goals and nine assists.

He has exceptional ball control, gets past defenders with ease, and is clinical in the final third. On top of that, he is extremely consistent, which is one of the reasons why the biggest clubs in England are after him.

Chelsea are pushing to beat Liverpool to Bowen

While his contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2030, clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea are looking to prise him away. The Reds have been heavily linked with the West Ham skipper. With Mohamed Salah leaving after the end of the season, they want to bring in an ideal replacement, and Bowen is just the perfect fit.

The 29-year-old could certainly help the Merseyside club, but it looks like Chelsea have entered the race and are determined to beat them to his signature. The London club are looking to revamp their attack. They want some experienced faces to join the squad, as they seek balance after years of investing in youth.

They are looking to cash in on players like Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, who haven’t lived up to expectations. The funds raised will help them in Bowen’s pursuit, and it will also free up significant space on their wage bill.

The Blues are gearing up to make a €50 million leap-frog the Reds. Bowen could form a deadly attacking trio alongside Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro. However, striking a deal with West Ham might require a significant financial outlay, which far exceeds his current market value.