PSG establish contact for Mateus Fernandes move

Paris Saint-Germain establish contact with Mateus Fernandes’ entourage as they prepare to challenge West Ham United for the signature of the 21-year-old Portuguese international midfielder this summer.

A report by French outlet Foot Mercato has revealed that West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes is the subject of significant interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders are strengthening their pursuit by contacting his entourage to discuss a potential summer move.

However, with recent reports revealing West Ham United’s reluctance to part ways with Fernandes, a summer deal may not be straightforward for PSG to execute.

Mateus Fernandes’s rise from Southampton to Premier League prominence

Mateus Fernandes has established himself as one of the most talented young midfielders in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Southampton in a deal worth €44 million last summer. The 21-year-old had risen to prominence during his spell with Southampton, and his trajectory has continued to accelerate following his move to the East London club.

Fernandes has scored five goals and provided four assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for West Ham this season, demonstrating significant impact in his first full campaign at the club. The youngster’s contributions have been integral to West Ham’s battle to avoid relegation, with his performances in midfield earning recognition at international level. His impressive displays have attracted interest from multiple elite European clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain now among the suitors competing for his signature.

Why PSG’s midfield overcrowding complicates the pursuit

PSG’s interest in Mateus Fernandes presents a strategic puzzle. Luis Enrique commands an exceptionally stacked midfield department, particularly following the arrival of Dro Fernandez from Barcelona earlier this year. With established performers including Joao Neves, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Fabian Ruiz rotating consistently, adding Fernandes before addressing potential departures would create significant selection congestion.

Nevertheless, PSG appear willing to strengthen further, with multiple midfield targets including Pape Matar Sarr emerging on the club’s wishlist alongside Fernandes. The establishment of direct contact with Fernandes’s representatives suggests PSG are moving beyond preliminary interest toward concrete negotiations.

A summer deal remains possible, though West Ham’s defensive stance regarding their prized asset will prove decisive. English clubs are also pursuing the Portuguese international, ensuring the battle for his services will intensify as the transfer window approaches.