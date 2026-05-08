Mateus Fernandes open to Manchester United switch

Mateus Fernandes has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, and the 21-year-old West Ham United playmaker is open to joining them.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs on The United Stand, Mateus Fernandes is open to moving to Old Trafford, which will be a huge boost for Manchester United. If they manage to get the deal done, it could be a masterstroke for them.

The Red Devils need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would be an excellent long-term investment for them. He has been quite impressive in the Premier League, even though West Ham have struggled as a team.

There is no doubt that the Portuguese international deserves to compete at a higher level and play for a bigger club. Moving to Manchester United would be ideal for him as well. He would get to play alongside quality players and compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Fernandes needs to take the next step

The Portuguese midfielder has clearly outgrown the club despite only arriving from Southampton in a £40 million deal last summer, and this is the right time for him to seek another challenge. Manchester United could groom him further and help him fulfil his potential.

The Premier League giants are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies. The 21-year-old will add control, composure, and technical ability in the middle of the park. He is a hard-working midfielder who will help out defensively as well.

Manchester United have not been able to control games this season, and they need someone like him. They should look to invest in a quality defensive midfielder to support him as well. They will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season and face elite clubs.

The Red Devils need to win midfield battles to do well. Investing in a couple of quality midfielders could be a wise decision. West Ham United are fighting for survival in the Premier League. They will not want to sell their best players, but it will be difficult for them to hold onto the 21-year-old if there is a concrete proposal from a big club in the summer.

The Portuguese international is likely to be swayed by Manchester United’s interest, making it difficult for West Ham to convince him to stay. With the youngster open to joining the Red Devils, a summer move to Old Trafford may be on the cards.