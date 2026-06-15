Liverpool in talks to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi, Arsenal step up interest

Liverpool will attempt to beat Arsenal in the race to sign 18-year-old Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi from LOSC Lille this summer.

According to an update by Indy Kaila, Ayyoub Bouaddi is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they are in talks to sign the 18-year-old LOSC Lille midfielder. The report has suggested that the Merseyside club may even explore a part-exchange deal involving Harvey Elliott.

Meanwhile, a report by the Daily Mirror has revealed that Bouaddi is a target for Arsenal during the off-season. The update has revealed that the North London club’s sporting director Andrea Berta has “already made inroads with Bouaddi’s representatives” for a deal in the coming weeks.

The rise and rise of Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi is the latest wonderkid from the country of his birth to rise in prominence. France’s tendency to produce world class prodigies is remarkable, and the teenage prospect, who has spent his formative years thus far in the country, has established himself as one of the best young players in Ligue since breaking into the first-team squad at LOSC Lille.

The 18-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Lille, chipping in with four assists. Meanwhile, Bouaddi has picked Morocco as his national side, and he is representing the Atlas Lions in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Where will Bouaddi move next?

Arsenal’s interest Ayyoub Bouaddi is understandable. While they signed multiple midfielders last summer, Christian Norgaard is only a short-term solution due to his advancing age, and recent reports have claimed that the North London club may sell the Dane soon. Additionally, Mikel Arteta’s selection calls towards the end of the 2025/26 season suggested that Martin Zubimendi is no longer an undisputed first-choice starter.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club’s long-standing interest in Bouaddi makes sense, as Wataru Endo faces an uncertain future at Anfield. Additionally, the LOSC Lille prospect’s presence in the middle of the park can enable Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai to play their natural games.

However, it is unclear if the Ligue 1 outfit will be open to landing Harvey Elliott in the deal to sell Bouaddi to Liverpool. Meanwhile, the report by the Daily Mirror has revealed that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing the 18-year-old Moroccan international. So, the battle for his signature is intensifying, and time is running out for Lille to keep Bouaddi at the club beyond the 2025/26 season.