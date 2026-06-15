Arsenal open talks to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are in talks to sign LOSC Lille sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, who put on an impressive display against Brazil in the World Cup.

Ayyoub Bouaddi could be heading to the Premier League this summer, as Arsenal are keen on signing him. According to a report from The Times, the Gunners have opened talks with his representatives as they look to strike a deal for the Moroccan international.

While the North London club are yet to make an offer for the 18-year-old midfielder, they do seem quite serious about their pursuit of the Creil youth product.

Bouaddi made the move to Lille in the summer of 2021. He went up the ranks at some pace and got promoted to the first team in the summer of 2023. The teenager has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the team in no time. The Moroccan international was involved in 42 matches last season and racked up over 3,100 minutes.

He had been a constant feature for the French youth team over the years and was playing for their Under-21s a few months back. However, he chose to switch international allegiance ahead of the World Cup. It was approved last month, and he was added to the Moroccan squad for the global event.

The teenager started their opener against Brazil and delivered a masterclass, further enhancing his reputation as one of the most talented young players in the game. He controlled the tempo, created chances and made sure Morocco constantly troubled the South American giants.

Creative midfielder on Arsenal’s radar

Following his impressive performances for club and country, Bouaddi has attracted the attention of Arsenal, who are looking to further strengthen their midfield. With Christian Norgaard likely to be sold, the teenager could provide creative depth to the squad, even though he is not a direct replacement for the departing midfielder.

Arsenal’s midfield lacks creative depth, and Bouaddi represents a potential solution. His development trajectory suggests he could become a long-term asset for the club. With his contract running until summer 2029, Lille are expected to demand a significant fee for his services.

However, a substantial offer could open the door to a transfer. Arsenal will need to move quickly, as Bouaddi’s World Cup performances may attract additional interest from rival clubs.