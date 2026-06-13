PSG rival Real Madrid in Rodri chase

Champions League winners PSG are set to battle Real Madrid in their pursuit of Manchester City midfield mainstay Rodri.

Per a report from Fichajes, Rodri is set to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with Luis Enrique having reportedly held talks to convince the Spanish international to move to Paris. Rodri has been convinced by PSG’s project, and a move to French giants PSG looks increasingly likely.

The 29-year-old will not be returning to Spain this summer; instead, he is targeted by the Parisian side as a key piece in Enrique’s midfield rebuild.

Rodri has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He has won four Premier League titles and a Champions League title with City, and his exceptional performances earned him the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

However, since winning that award, he has struggled to stay fit, making just 33 appearances and racking up 2,100 minutes last season. With only a year left on his City contract, Rodri’s future has been uncertain for some time.

He has been constantly linked with Real Madrid, who are seeking a new defensive midfielder, particularly with Eduardo Camavinga’s future uncertain. Rodri could represent a significant upgrade in Madrid’s midfield. However, recent reports suggest their interest has cooled, though Los Blancos could revive their pursuit depending on the summer’s transfer market dynamics.

PSG closing in on Rodri’s signature

For now, PSG have overtaken Real Madrid in the race for Rodri’s signature. Enrique’s team have won consecutive Champions League titles, but he is intent on strengthening his midfield depth. While PSG already possess Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha in central midfield, Enrique is determined to add Rodri to significantly enhance his midfield rotation options.

The Spanish international’s exceptional defensive abilities, his versatility, composure on the ball and creativity make him an ideal fit for Enrique’s tactical system. Enrique has already moved to bring him to Paris, and a potential deal could cost around €50–60 million, per Fichajes reporting. Manchester City are unlikely to block his departure if Rodri chooses to leave. A final decision is expected after the summer’s transfer window opens.