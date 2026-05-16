Eduardo Camavinga pushing for Real Madrid exit this summer

Real Madrid utility man Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly pushing for a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed Eduardo Camavinga’s stance on his long-term future. The 23-year-old versatile midfielder is actively pushing to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, as his struggles at the Spanish club have led to his exclusion from France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman has no shortage of high-profile suitors vying for his signature, as the report has revealed Liverpool and Manchester United as the clubs showing “strong interest” in him. Meanwhile, Real Madrid may not stand in his way, as they are scouring the market for a midfielder amid links with Rodri, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez.

Eduardo Camavinga and his Real Madrid career so far

Eduardo Camavinga has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in August 2021. The 23-year-old has been a utility man for Los Blancos, as he can reprise any role in the middle of the park and play as a left-back. He has made over 200 appearances thus far for Real Madrid while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists.

However, Camavinga’s stock has fallen in the last 18 months, as he has been in and out of the starting lineup. Additionally, the French international has struggled with fitness issues during this period. However, despite the drop in stature, his stock remains high, with Liverpool and Manchester United among his prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Liverpool’s interest in Eduardo Camavinga makes tactical sense. The Reds are combing the market for a versatile midfielder heading into the summer transfer window, as Wataru Endo is on the wrong side of 30. Additionally, Camavinga’s ability to play as a holding midfielder aligns with the Merseyside club’s requirement for a midfielder, as the Real Madrid utility man can allow Ryan Gravenberch to play with more freedom.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils will dip their toes in the market for a holding midfielder in the summer transfer window, as Casemiro will leave as a free agent after the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has struggled since joining Manchester United from PSG, forcing them to look for a new first-choice holding midfielder. So, Camavinga is an appealing target.

With the 23-year-old Frenchman actively pushing for a summer departure from the Bernabeu, a move to the Premier League may be on the cards. Camavinga should now prioritise identifying where he can be a first-choice starter as he looks to get his career back on track.