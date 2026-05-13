Jose Mourinho approves Real Madrid move for Rodri.

Jose Mourinho greenlights Rodri recruitment as Real Madrid return beckons.

Real Madrid’s search for stability appears to be moving in two directions at once. While the club continue shaping their next managerial era, attention is also turning toward the profile of players required to restore balance to a squad that has occasionally looked fragmented this season, leading to frustration both on and off the field.

One name increasingly emerging at the centre of those conversations is that of Spanish international and former Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri. The Manchester City midfielder is understood to be one of the priority targets identified internally as Real Madrid plan for the next phase of their project. According to TEAMtalk, both Florentino Perez and Jose Mourinho view the Spain international as the ideal figure to reshape the midfield and bring greater authority to the side.

Mourinho, who is close to a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu, has been heavily involved in discussions regarding the structure of the squad. The Portuguese coach is believed to share Perez’s concerns that Real Madrid have struggled to fully replace the influence once provided by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The pair see Rodri as the complete modern midfielder capable of restoring tactical control and leadership.

The former Atletico Madrid star has built a formidable reputation since joining Manchester City for a then-club record £62.8 million fee in 2019, developing into arguably the most influential holding midfielder in world football. His rise was further recognised when he won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 following another dominant campaign at club and international level.

Mourinho’s potential return is also tied to broader concerns within the dressing room. Recent tensions inside the squad, including the reported altercation involving Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, are believed to have reinforced the feeling that stronger leadership and clearer tactical hierarchy are needed moving forward.

How Rodri can change the balance of Real Madrid’s midfield

What makes Rodri such an attractive option for Real Madrid is not simply his quality on the ball, but the structural control he brings to an entire system. Their current midfield contains energy, athleticism, and technical ability, but it lacks a true positional organiser capable of dictating rhythm across all phases of play. Players such as Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni excel in transitional moments, aggressive pressing, and vertical progression.

However, none consistently provide the level of tempo management and positional discipline Rodri offers. His ability to slow matches down, recycle possession under pressure, and constantly occupy intelligent defensive spaces is something Madrid have visibly missed since Kroos began reducing his influence.

Rodri also offers elite defensive scanning and spatial awareness, qualities that allow attacking full-backs and advanced midfielders greater freedom higher up the pitch. At Manchester City, he frequently acts as the reference point that stabilises Pep Guardiola’s entire positional structure. His passing range between the lines, resistance under pressure, and ability to break opposition pressing traps would give Real Madrid a different dimension in build-up phases.

Could Rodri become the centre piece of Mourinho’s Real Madrid rebuild?

From Mourinho’s perspective, Rodri’s mentality may be just as important as his technical profile. The Spaniard brings leadership, consistency, and tactical maturity, attributes Mourinho traditionally values in the spine of his teams.

If Real Madrid genuinely want to build another dominant cycle, signing Rodri would make enormous footballing sense. While he is not getting any younger, he continues to offer qualities the squad currently lacks rather than simply adding another elite talent to an already crowded midfield.

The bigger issue may be convincing Manchester City to even entertain negotiations for a player who has become virtually irreplaceable at the Etihad. But if Mourinho returns and Madrid truly commit to restoring authority and tactical control, Rodri feels like exactly the kind of signing they would prioritise above all others.