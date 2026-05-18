Jose Mourinho wants €60 million Real Madrid move for Rodri

Jose Mourinho is set to take over as the Real Madrid manager next season, and he has identified Rodri as a target.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Rodri is a target for Jose Mourinho, and he wants Real Madrid to pay €60 million for the Manchester City midfielder. The Spanish international has been exceptional for Manchester City, and he has also won the Ballon d’Or during his time in the Premier League.

There is no doubt that the Spaniard is a world-class player, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Real Madrid. Fortunately for Mourinho, recent reports have claimed that the Merengues are ready to go all out to sign the Manchester City midfielder.

Real Madrid have endured a disappointing campaign, and they have been unable to fight for the league title or the UEFA Champions League. They need to sign quality players to compete with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid next season. Signing a reliable defensive midfielder would be a step in the right direction.

Rodri could transform Real Madrid next season

The Spanish giants have looked vulnerable at the back, and they have not been able to control games in the middle of the park. Rodri will not only protect the back four but also add control and composure in the middle of the park. The 29-year-old is not just a defensive midfielder; he is a very capable central midfielder who can control the game’s tempo from deep.

The player is at the peak of his career, and the opportunity to return to his homeland could be exciting for him. He knows the league well, having played there with Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, and he could make an immediate impact at Real Madrid. They are the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to join Los Blancos will be hard to turn down for the Spanish international.

However, recent reports have claimed that Hugo Viana is working to keep Rodri at Manchester City. The Spaniard is an indispensable asset for them, and his departure would be a blow for the Premier League club. They have already regressed since Kevin De Bruyne’s departure, and losing Rodri and Bernardo Silva this summer will weaken them further.