Real Madrid ready to go all out to sign Rodri

Real Madrid are ready to step up their interest in Rodri as José Mourinho wants to bring in solidity to the squad upon his arrival.

Manchester City could be braced for approaches for their star midfielder Rodri, as Football Insider states Real Madrid are ready to make him a key target in the summer. Incoming manager José Mourinho wants defensive solidity in the team, starting with the midfield.

Mourinho likes to have a solid defence, be it at the back or in midfield, as the Portuguese boss is set to demand big changes upon his arrival back at the Bernabeu. Mourinho wants Rodri at the club, and his arrival would see Real Madrid make a big push for the former Ballon d’Or winner.

Rodri could be the midfielder that Florentino Pérez has been looking for since last summer, and he could now make the push for the Spanish international. Signing the Manchester City star could be a solid addition for the present, as he could be a big presence under Mourinho.

Real Madrid to Push for Rodri Signing?

Real Madrid have had an interest in the midfielder, and they might need to make a compelling offer to sign the Manchester City star. The Premier League side have been relaxed about his situation despite the links to the Spanish giants, but their stance could be tested in the summer.

Manchester City had planned a new contract for Rodri, which could still materialise. However, a move back to Spain — particularly to Real Madrid — could entice the midfielder into making a decision to leave England for a new adventure in his homeland.

How Does Rodri Help Real Madrid?

Mourinho has built a career with a semi-pragmatic approach with his teams and achieved plenty of success along the way. As he gears up to take over at Real Madrid, he needs a player who can dictate play from deep and give his backline plenty of protection. He has had such a player in most of his teams, and that has been the key to his success.

Rodri will galvanise this Real Madrid side, which has needed a player of his quality for some time. The Manchester City star would be a sensational signing from all angles — one that would bring them back to the top and help them challenge for all major honours.