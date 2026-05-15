Hugo Viana working to keep Rodri at Manchester City

Hugo Viana reportedly wants to block Rodri from leaving Manchester City in favour of a Real Madrid move this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Hugo Viana is working on an “aggressive push” to convince Rodri to remain at Manchester City beyond the summer transfer window. Additionally, City’s sporting director wants the 29-year-old to commit his long-term future to the Premier League club with a “lucrative double promise”.

The Spaniard is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, with the report suggesting that a move to the Santiago Bernabeu appeals to him despite his previous ties with local rivals Atletico Madrid. However, Viana believes that the lure of captaincy and improved wages can convince the experienced midfielder to remain at the Etihad.

Rodri and his meteoric rise at Manchester City

Rodri has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £62.8 million in July 2019. The 29-year-old has made significant progress in the last seven seasons, having been a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country. Additionally, the player reached the pinnacle of his career by winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

The Spanish international has made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 28 goals and 32 assists. Meanwhile, the experienced midfielder’s exploits have piqued the attention of several European heavyweights. Real Madrid will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Rodri has been on Real Madrid’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have left a gaping hole in the midfield unit at the Santiago Bernabeu. So, even though the Spanish giants have players who can essay multiple roles, the senior side lacks progression from the middle of the park.

The Manchester City mainstay is thus a one-stop solution who can bolster the team’s defensive output while addressing the progression issues. Recent reports have suggested that Jose Mourinho, who may return to Real Madrid as the head coach this summer, has approved a summer move for the 29-year-old Spaniard during conversations with Florentino Perez.

However, other reports have also revealed Manchester City’s relaxed stance on Rodri’s future. With Hugo Viana considering naming the Spanish midfield metronome the next club captain after Bernardo Silva leaves, the Premier League giants will hope that turns his head. However, the TEAMtalk report has also revealed that the Citizens will not stand in the player’s way if he “aggressively pushes” for a move to Real Madrid.