Barcelona rival Chelsea, Liverpool for Ayyoub Bouaddi, Arsenal lead race

Ayyoub Bouaddi is attracting massive interest from top clubs, particularly after his World Cup opener, as Barcelona have entered the race

Arsenal are the front-runners in the race to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi after the 18-year-old impressed at the World Cup, with Barcelona the latest to enter the chase. According to Fichajes, Barcelona have joined Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal in pursuit of the Moroccan midfielder, who turned heads with a composed performance in Morocco’s opening World Cup game against Brazil. The Gunners are seen as the leaders at the moment.

The LOSC Lille star is in the spotlight among a handful of World Cup standouts drawing elite interest. A host of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, are all part of the running, and given Bouaddi’s tender age, clubs are making long-term plans around his profile.

Liverpool were in talks to recruit a midfielder for their project, with Alex Scott from Bournemouth also drawing links, according to reports. With Alexis Mac Allister attracting interest from Real Madrid, the Reds need to be prepared for an eventual departure.

Barcelona’s midfield gamble

Chelsea are also keen on Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the Blues expecting midfield changes in the summer. Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a summer exit, while they could also look to replace the injury-prone Romeo Lavia. Barcelona’s presence in the race is making things interesting, as the Catalans could ponder midfield reshuffles.

Marc Casado has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, which could prompt a summer investment for the midfield unit. The report states Lille are demanding a fee between €70-80 million, a substantial outlay given Barcelona’s financial constraints.

Who are the favourites?

Barcelona are certainly in the hunt, but the Premier League teams may have an advantage on financial grounds. Ayyoub Bouaddi’s reported preference for English football could also weigh against the Catalan club’s chances. Moreover, there are rumours that the 18-year-old Ligue 1 sensation is dreaming of playing in England, which could cast further doubt on the Catalans’ chances.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Spotlight: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Yan Diomande, and Crysencio Summerville turn heads

The report states Arsenal are preparing a €60 million offer, though there have been no official discussions with Lille. Overall, the Bouaddi race will be one to watch for ahead of the window, as this deal could materialise until after the World Cup, or at least till Morocco last there.