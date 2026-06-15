Chelsea among front-runners to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi amid Arsenal, Liverpool links

Chelsea have leapfrogged Arsenal and Liverpool in their pursuit of LOSC Lille midfield sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Chelsea are front-runners to sign 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, according to MediaFoot, with Arsenal and Liverpool also tracking the talented teenager. The Blues are doing everything in their power to convince him and beat the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature.

Bouaddi, who recently switched international alliance from France to Morocco, made his World Cup debut against Brazil. He wasn’t just one of the standout performers on the night; the 18-year-old dominated the midfield display against the South American side.

Premier League trio are after Bouaddi

His performance caught the eyes of a number of scouts, and three English clubs are already going up against each other to sign the midfield sensation, who was involved in 42 games last season. Arsenal and Liverpool have been constantly linked with the teenager in recent days.

Reportedly, Mikel Arteta views Bouaddi as an ideal fit for Arsenal’s midfield needs. His ability to control the tempo and operate as a deep-lying playmaker would strengthen their rotation alongside Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Myles Lewis-Skelly. The teenager possesses the qualities to become a long-term cornerstone of the Gunners’ project. Arsenal have already established contacts as they pursue the signing.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking at him as an ideal replacement for the exit-linked Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine could be offloaded this summer, and Bouaddi could come in to take his place in the team. He possesses the qualities to fill that void.

But it seems Liverpool and Arsenal are both playing catch-up to Chelsea, who have been working hard behind the scenes to secure his services. With Enzo Fernández’s future uncertain and Romeo Lavia sidelined by injury, Bouaddi represents an immediate midfield option for Chelsea this summer.