Liverpool could sell Alexis Mac Allister if this happens

Real Madrid have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Liverpool midfield mainstay Alexis Mac Allister.

Real Madrid are keen on signing Alexis Mac Allister this summer if he impresses at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a report by Football Insider. Liverpool could sell the Argentine international if he attracts multiple suitors through standout performances in Qatar. The Reds’ openness signals a major opportunity for Los Blancos in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Mac Allister earned a move to Liverpool back in 2023 following his heroics for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. The Merseyside club forked out £35 million to sign him from Brighton & Hove Albion. While the player was integral to their setup and enjoyed two strong seasons at Anfield, he struggled for consistency in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Santa Rosa native battled recurring injuries during the 2025/26 season, and his form dipped noticeably over the past year. While his contract runs until 2028, recent performances have prompted speculation about his future at the club.

What attracts Real Madrid to Mac Allister?

Reports suggest Alexis Mac Allister is one of several senior players likely to depart this summer, and Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as a potential destination. The Spanish giants need midfield depth after a trophyless 2025/26 campaign. They need a midfielder who can control tempo, is technically secure, and maintains composure under pressure.

Mac Allister fits that profile, and he can be a long-term solution in the middle of the park for Los Blancos. With Eduardo Camavinga’s future uncertain amid his links with Premier League bigwigs, he could prove a significant upgrade in the centre of the park.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner recorded 12 goal contributions in his 55 outings last season, a measure of his impact when fully fit. Jose Mourinho has publicly backed his profile, adding weight to Real Madrid’s interest. The Argentine’s departure would free resources for Liverpool’s midfield rebuild, and cashing in on him after his recent struggles makes commercial sense.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho and a Real Madrid Makeover: Who’s in, who’s out and what’s next

While Real Madrid’s interest is firm, Liverpool are banking on an outstanding campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to spark a bidding war. A strong tournament showing would allow the Merseyside club to command a premium fee and diversify their options on the market.