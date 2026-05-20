Enzo Maresca wants Enzo Fernandez reunion at Manchester City

Enzo Maresca is eyeing a former Chelsea player as he could be set to begin his reign at Manchester City this summer.

Enzo Maresca could be the next big headline-maker, as he is poised to replace Pep Guardiola should the latter leave Manchester City. With the move reportedly inching closer, as per Fichajes, the Italian tactician is now targeting his former Chelsea charge Enzo Fernandez in a bid to kick-start his tenure at the Etihad.

A lot is happening in the background at Manchester City, as widespread reports strongly point towards an imminent exit for Pep Guardiola. Enzo Maresca is seen as the chosen successor to the Catalan coach, and the Italian tactician is already identifying key transfer targets, including a former player from his time at Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez is the player in question, with Maresca keen to bring the Argentine international to the Etihad as part of his plans for Manchester City. The midfielder excelled under Maresca during their time at Chelsea, and a potential reunion could prove to be a masterstroke in the transfer market.

Will Enzo Maresca sign Enzo Fernandez?

Manchester City are expected to part ways with a few experienced stars, including Bernardo Silva, and Fernandez is a viable candidate to replace the veteran Portuguese midfielder. The Argentine international has enjoyed another productive season at Chelsea, registering his 22nd goal contribution during the win over Tottenham on Tuesday.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s future has been under scrutiny in recent months, with Manchester City among the clubs showing interest. Interestingly, Maresca has played a significant role in Fernandez’s development at Chelsea, and a reunion between the two could be on the cards. Manchester City certainly possess the financial strength to negotiate a deal with Chelsea, as the midfielder is expected to command a fee close to nine figures.

Is there competition for Enzo Fernandez?

Manchester City represent an attractive option for Fernandez should he choose to leave Chelsea this summer. However, there have been strong links to Real Madrid, and Jose Mourinho has also reportedly shown interest in bringing the Argentine to his squad.

While other clubs may enter the race, Real Madrid currently appear to be the biggest threat to Manchester City. Chelsea, for their part, have yet to clarify their stance on their star midfielder, with the upcoming summer window expected to provide greater clarity.